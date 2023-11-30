TORONTO
Toronto

    • Judge orders largest cash seizure in YRP history after Toronto area human trafficking bust

    Di Luan, 38, is facing several charges in connection with a year-long human trafficking investigating that involved multiple GTA police services, the OPP, and the CBSA. (York Regional Police handout). Di Luan, 38, is facing several charges in connection with a year-long human trafficking investigating that involved multiple GTA police services, the OPP, and the CBSA. (York Regional Police handout).

    A court has ordered that a Newmarket, Ont. man arrested in a 2021 human trafficking investigation forfeit $4 million in cash as part of his sentencing hearing earlier this month, marking the largest cash seizure in York Regional Police (YRP) history. 

    In an Ontario Court of Justice hearing on Nov. 16, Di Luan, 39, of Richmond Hill, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail after pleading guilty to charges of procuring, advertising sexual services, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

    Justice Amit Ghoush also ordered that $4 million seized during Luan's arrest be forfeited, police said in a release issued this week.

    York Regional Police launched the initial trafficking investigation, dubbed Project Eonni, in November 2020 after "information led officers to believe that an organized group of suspects operating a company called Moon Waiting VIP was involved in human trafficking throughout the (Toronto area.)"

    Nearly a year later, YRP, working with the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency, executed 20 search warrants in the GTA, charging six people, including the primary suspect, Luan, and seizing $4-million in cash from the Richmond Hill, Ont. resident.

    READ MORE: Six people arrested following year-long Ontario human trafficking investigation

    At this month's sentencing hearing, Harold Lai, 42, was also convicted of materially benefitting from sexual services and received a 15-month conditional sentence and probation.

    Another accused, Jia Zhi LI, 50, received a conditional discharge for possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and was given 18 months probation, police said.

    In its release, YRP pointed anyone who believes they may be a victim of trafficking to a national hotline, established through the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking for victims and survivors. The number to call is 1-833-900-1010.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News