John Tory dodges questions as two allies float possibility of 'leave of absence'

Two of John Tory’s allies at city hall are floating the possibility of the mayor taking a “leave of absence” rather than imminently resigning.

Councillors James Pasternak and Frances Nunziata told reporters on Wednesday that they have both spoken with Tory about stepping aside for a period of “months” before making a final decision about his political future.

The comments from the veteran councillors come amid an increasingly public campaign to get the mayor to stay, which has already seen several other members of his inner circle speak out publicly.

Tory abruptly announced his intention to resign on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star reported that he had engaged in extramarital affair with a member of his staff.

So far he has not indicated that he is considering changing his mind but he has also not provided a timeline for when he intends to submit his resignation to the city clerk.

“I believe the mayor should take a leave of absence for a couple of months, spend some time with his family and then come back with a clear head and make a decision,” Nunziata said. “It will be a disaster if he resigns. I think John Tory is the only mayor that could move forward in the next four years.”

Nuziata has served as speaker under both Tory and during the chaotic tenure of his predecessor Rob Ford.

She said that Tory made an “error in judgement” by engaging in a relationship with a staff member but said that “is not a reason to resign.”

“In the past there have been other politicians that have done worse and they have never resigned,” she said. “I am not saying it is OK (Tory’s conduct) but I think it is wrong for the mayor to resign.”

TORY HAS COMMITTED TO GETTING BUDGET PASSED

Tory has agreed to remain as mayor until the budget is passed, which could happen as early as today.

His office has said that “further details on the transition” process will be released following the budget meeting.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Pasternak conceded that Tory’s behaviour “casts a shadow over the mayor’s office and his position.”

But he said that that “pretty well half” of council, including himself, don’t want him to resign right away.

“Our recommendation is that he take some time off, we wait for the integrity commissioner report that will be tabled at council and we will make a decision,” he said.

POLL HAS SUGGESTED THAT RESIDENTS ARE SPLIT

While some councillors are pushing Tory to stay, others are warning that the business of city council is being disrupted by the uncertainty.

“Being the mayor of Toronto is not a part time job. You can’t say I am going to do it on Tuesday and not on Wednesday. We need clarity and cohesion as a council so we can govern this city,” Coun. Gord Perks told reporters on Wednesday. “The mayor has said he is resigning, the sooner that happens the sooner we can get on with the business of making this city a great place to live.”

Perks, who has clashed with Tory over matters of policy in the past, told reporters on Wednesday that the mayor needed to stay on for the budget debate due to new provincial legislation which “says that only the elected mayor can introduce the budget.”

Perks, however, said that if Tory opts to veto any budgetary amendments after announcing his plans to resign “that would be an outrage against the people of Toronto.”

“John Tory stood before Torontonians on Friday and said he intends to resign. He has to honour that,” he said.

Tory was asked about whether he was having a change of heart as he made his way to the budget meeting but ducked the question, responding “Just going to deal with the budget, get that done.”

On Tuesday Forum Research released a poll showing that a slight plurality of respondents (45 per cent) believe Tory should not resign. Another 43 per cent said that he should.