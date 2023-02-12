John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral amid resignation, affair fallout

After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.

McCallion, Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor, died on Jan. 29. She was 101. Her funeral will take place on Feb. 14, her birthday.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday, Jim Murray, the family representative in planning McCallion's funeral, confirmed that Tory would no longer be speaking at the event, but would still attend.

“No he’s not going to speak, although he is coming,” Murray said. “He phoned us and said, ‘I think it’s going to make too many people uncomfortable and take the focus away from what a great person Hazel was and I think it would be better if I just backed away.’”

“That was a decision that he brought forth to us and I think it was the right decision,” Murray added.

Tory was previously scheduled to speak at the event, according to the Office of the Premier.

Despite the move, Murray offered his good wishes to Tory.

“He’s a good person who made an error in judgment and he’s paying an enormous price for it,” he said.

"I think he’s more interested in putting the damage to his family behind him."

On Sunday morning, Tory joined Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in paying respects to McCallion as she lies in state for two days at city hall.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, left, can be seen alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, who announced his intention to resign Friday after admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer. Tory will no longer speak at Hazel McCallion's funeral.

TORY TO RESIGN

On Friday evening, Tory announced he would resign as mayor of Toronto in an abrupt news conference after The Toronto Star published a story exposing the mayor for having an affair with a staff member over the course of the pandemic.

He disclosed the relationship to reporters, and said it "did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man."

"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part," Tory said.

"I am deeply sorry and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on City Council and the public service for whom I have such respect."

He also apologized to his wife Barbara Hackett and his family. They have been married since 1978. The couple met when the former Rogers cable executive was in law school. They have four children and six grandchildren.

Tory admitted that he became engaged in the affair when he and his wife “were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic.”

The affair ended by mutual consent earlier this year, Tory said, and the employee had left city hall and secured another job elsewhere.

"While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love, in a city that I love even more, I believe in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships," Tory said.

Deputy Mayor of Toronto Jennifer McKelvie is poised to take over the role when Tory formally resigns until a municipal byelection can be held.