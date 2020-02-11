KINGSTON, ONT. -- Former federal health minister Jane Philpott has been tapped to lead the faculty of health sciences at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

The university says Philpott, who represented the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville from 2015 until last year's federal election, will serve as dean of the faculty and director of its medical school.

She is set to take on her new role on July 1.

A longtime family physician before launching her political career, says in a tweet she "can hardly wait" to start her new job.

Happy to announce I will be the next Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at @QueensU @QueensUHealth. This includes School of Medicine, School of Nursing, and School of Rehab Therapy. Can hardly wait for July 1 to join the faculty & students at Queen's! https://t.co/4zY8ZMxY3F pic.twitter.com/AdXJaceLwG — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) February 11, 2020

The former politician made headlines last year when she resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

She ran for re-election as an Independent but the seat went to Liberal Helena Jaczek, a former Ontario health minister.