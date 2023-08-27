'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a so-called suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
CTV News is also learning more details about the ongoing investigation into Law and an employment dispute at the iconic Toronto hotel where Law worked, as a new video emerges of Law.
Louise Nunn said it was sickening to learn that the death of her daughter Imogen, known as “Deaf Immy” to 710,000 TikTok followers, was one of 88 British people local police say died after ordering products from Law’s websites over a two-year period.
Nunn said it was heartbreaking to learn of other deaths months and years before Imogen’s, and believes many lives could have been saved if authorities had acted earlier.
“I can’t even say how angry it makes me feel. It’s sickening. Why did they let it go on for so long? They could have stopped this a long time ago,” Nunn said.
Nunn came forward Friday as Britain’s National Crime Agency revealed that 272 people had ordered products that could be used to commit suicide from Canadian websites, and of those 88 had died.
Police in Canada have warned about the websites, allegedly run by Mississauga’s Kenneth Law, who faces two charges of aiding and abetting suicide. Peel Police said at the time of his arrest that they had tracked some 1,200 products to 40 countries.
Law, once a chef at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel, and a former engineer, has said that he’s not responsible for what people do with his products and has denied the charges. He briefly appeared at a bail hearing on Friday and remains in custody.
Imogen Nunn, also known as “Deaf Immy” to her TikTok followers, was one of 88 British people local police say died after ordering products from Kenneth Law’s websites over a two-year period.The NCA said Canadian police would not criminally investigate British deaths, so, “In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the U.K. This operation is underway.”
Deaths possibly connected to Law rise to 101: CTV News tracking
The U.K. figures bring the total deaths worldwide that may be linked to products Law sent from a Mississauga post office to 101, according to tracking by CTV News relying on accounts from authorities, media, and family members.
Many of those who died were in their 20s, according to family members. The youngest was 17-year-old Anthony Jones in Michigan. The earliest known case is a 21-year-old named Jaden, who died in February 2021 — his family said they went to police in B.C. almost two years before Imogen Nunn’s death.
“She was amazing,” said her mom Louise Nunn, who can also be seen in Imogen’s widely shared comic and poignant videos about hearing and mental health issues.
A map of deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100, according to a CTV News tracker.“She loved helping people. That’s what she wanted to do. She wanted to share her experiences and struggles and try and help other people and realize it’s ok not to be ok,” she said.
Imogen Nunn had struggled for a long time with her mental health, including a stint in hospital, as she tried to place herself in the hearing world and in the deaf world, Nunn said.
Her death in January was so sudden, Nunn recalled, that paramedics couldn’t arrive in time, leaving her family with many questions. It wasn’t until months later, after a toxicology report, that Nunn was told that authorities had found sodium nitrite in her system.
Sodium nitrite is a chemical used to cure meat, but can be deadly in high concentrations.
“We’d never heard of it before. I didn’t have a clue what it was,” Nunn said, adding that the police contacted her in June to say the substance had come from Canada.
Louise Nunn speaks about the death of her daughter Imogen, known as “Deaf Immy” to 710,000 TikTok followers.“That’s where they mentioned she was on a list they’d found on a computer belonging to Kenneth Law,” she said.
“It’s shocking. Just devastating. You think you’re the only person going through something and you think no one can understand. But to know there are that many other people going through that amount of pain — it’s not something you want, not something you would wish on your worst enemy,” she said.
Law involved in hotel union dispute
The allegations against Law came as a surprise to Law’s co-workers at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York Hotel, where law worked as a chef.
“We’d heard Ken Law’s name but no one suspected what we would find out in the subsequent weeks,” said David Saunders of the union THEU-CSN.
Kenneth Law was designated as a “Cook 2” at Reign Restaurant in the Fairmont Royal York, and a shop steward for the rival union, Unite Here.
The two unions are embroiled in a dispute over which union will represent the hotel’s workforce. A video obtained by CTV News shows Law in a heated discussion with representatives of THEU-CSN.
“I’m Ken, yeah,” he says in the video, asking someone belonging to THEU-CSN not to interact with the members of Unite Here in the hotel’s cafeteria.
“You don’t belong here, please leave,” he says in the video. The union dispute is headed to an Ontario tribunal.
After Peel Police announced charges against Law, the hotel fired him, the unions said. Unite Here said that Law requested they grieve the firing.
“Kenneth Law did ask for that and that is his right,” said Unite Here’s Shelli Sareen in an interview.
Before the arrest, one employee collapsed at work, the unions confirmed, and after the arrest, that employee made a complaint to the police about an alleged connection between that incident and Kenneth Law.
Peel Police confirmed that the complaint is “all part of the larger investigation” but didn’t offer more details. Law has not been charged with anything related to the workplace incident.
The Fairmont Royal York told CTV News it hasn’t stocked sodium nitrite in its kitchen for at least 10 years, and said in a statement, “We can share that a review was completed at that time, and it was found to be an isolated incident with no cause for concern for other employees.”
“We are confident in the extensive measures we have in place to safeguard our employees, reviewing them regularly to ensure that we meet the highest standards to maintain an exceptional work environment,” the statement said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.W.T. under heat warnings as fire nears Hay River community
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, he's out of his job.
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week
Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Montreal
-
Quebec businessman identified in suspected murder-suicide of twin boys
The man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life Saturday in a small town north of Montreal was cybersecurity analyst Ian Lamontagne.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
London
-
Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner to be laid to rest on Sunday
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Kitchener
-
Pollinator apparatus affixed to Cambridge tree set to save bee hive population
A strange looking apparatus installed on a tree in Cambridge at the corner Main Street and Briercrest Avenue is attracting a buzz of curiosity.
-
Head-on crash in Perth County sends two people to hospital
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a head-on collision which sent a driver to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for investigation
Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence in the Karn Street and Belmont Avenue West are of Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
Wildland firefighters battle mental health, labour challenges atop deadly blazes
Two-week work cycles. Shifts that can last up to 18 hours. Sleeping in tents or gymnasiums far from home. Dangerous and unpredictable work environments. Those are the working conditions for many wildland firefighters across Canada.
-
Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about today's Capital Pride Parade
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Ottawa today for the Capital Pride Parade.
-
OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside
A driver is looking at several tickets after police stopped a crowded vehicle on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
-
Teenager killed in Clarence-Rockland crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died following a collision in Clarence-Rockland.
Windsor
-
EF0 tornado confirmed in Windsor, Ont.: Northern Tornadoes Project
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed an EF0 tornado struck Windsor on Aug. 24 as a violent storm tore through the region.
-
Ouellette Avenue house fire causes $100K in damage
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after occupants of an Ouellette Avenue residence returned home on Saturday afternoon and discovered a fire in a basement bedroom.
-
'We're all different now': Wheatley residents suffer from lingering trauma two years after explosion
It was two years ago the town of Wheatley changed forever after an explosion rocked the downtown core, injuring 20 people. And while progress is being made at the site of the explosion, there are still many unanswered questions — and lingering trauma.
Barrie
-
Minden, Ont. residents not giving up fight months after emergency department closure
Despite an urgent care clinic opening at the emergency department's former site, Minden residents are keeping their fight to reopen the facility going.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to face another rainfall warning
With the many rainfall warnings in Nova Scotia this summer, many people are preparing for the upcoming weather.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian Independence Day marked with events in Calgary and Edmonton
Newcomers from Ukraine were among the performers at Calgary's Ukrainian Day in the Park Saturday.
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.
Winnipeg
-
MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
-
Cleanup continues in northeast Winnipeg after Thursday storm
As residents continue to pick up the pieces of strewn debris after a massive thunderstorm, experts are cautioning homeowners of the dangers of doing too much themselves.
-
Police searching for Elmwood arson suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man wanted in connection to three arson cases last week.
Vancouver
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air quality
The annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
Edmonton
-
Ukrainian Independence Day marked with events in Calgary and Edmonton
Newcomers from Ukraine were among the performers at Calgary's Ukrainian Day in the Park Saturday.
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Ukraine investigates incident that killed 3 pilots while Russia attacks with cruise missiles
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots.