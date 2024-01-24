It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt
Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt.
Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.
That same month, an Ontario court approved Bad Boy to get started with its liquidation sales and gave the business until Jan. 23 to file its restructuring proposal.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Bryan Gelman, senior managing partner of Albert Gilman Inc., a licenced insolvency trustee firm, told CTV News Toronto that a notice of intention is a process under the Bankruptcy Insolvency Act.
“[It] allows you to effectively take 30 days or more with extensions of the court to assess whether you can make an offer to your creditors to try and settle the financial dilemma that you’re in,” Gelman said.
But, Bad Boy failed to do this, as revealed in a document filed Jan. 24.
“The debtor has failed to file a cash-flow statement or a proposal within the provided period following the filing of the notice of intention or within any Court-granted extension and is thereupon deemed to have made an assignment,” KSV Restructuring Inc., the bankruptcy trustee Bad Boy hired, said.
Since they did not do this in time, Gelman said the company effectively made an assignment of bankruptcy, meaning Bad Boy has to turn over its assets and property to a trustee in order to make a distribution to the creditors.
Bad Boy’s debts owed to unsecured creditors total $13.7 million, including $2.3 million to Whirlpool Canada and $840,921 to Samsung Appliances. Additionally, the retailer collected $4.5 million in deposits from customers for furniture that had not yet been delivered at the time the notice of intent was filed.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral
Geoff Meeker started a Facebook group to find the best fish and chips in Newfoundland. Now, he’s getting submissions from all around the world.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
'Sephora kids' skin-care trend draws warnings from dermatologists
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
Masks made by Canadian-owned firm to be used in U.S. prisoner execution, groups say
Masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States, justice advocacy groups say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Mayor’s State of the City Address to include incentive plan for downtown office building conversions to residential
On the eve of the mayor’s State of the City Address, CTV News has learned that Josh Morgan intends to announce a plan that would convert vacant downtown office space into residential units.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Plow and car collide outside London Wednesday morning
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
Kitchener
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
-
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING Icy roads expected as 'prolonged period of freezing rain' hits Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.
-
Developer donation debate dominates first Ottawa council meeting of 2024
An extremely unusual donation dominated at city hall on Wednesday, with councillors suggesting Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard pressured a builder to pay up to benefit his ward.
Windsor
-
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
-
Windsor’s recovery college a local mental health asset
Demand for the Wellness and Recovery College program at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex County branch continues to grow as a new semester began this week.
-
'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million
A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.
Barrie
-
Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge closed in both directions for collision
A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is closed for a police investigation following a collision.
-
Former fire captain faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
-
Two Simcoe County women cash in on lottery wins
Two women from Simcoe County are regular lottery players and won prizes in the Merry Millions January 9 draw.
Atlantic
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
'There's a sensitive complexity to these': emergency calls on the rise at Halifax encampments
New numbers from Halifax Fire confirm something a lot of people already suspected - the number of emergency calls to homeless encampments is on the rise.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Calgary accessibility advocate reminds people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks
Anyone who has been outside in Calgary since the snow started falling on Monday evening knows it’s difficult to get around — whether it’s vehicles slipping and sliding on roads or people trudging through heavy snow on walkways.
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
-
-
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Vancouver
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
-
Burnaby refinery says more stench, visible smoke possible this week
There could be more unpleasant smells wafting over Metro Vancouver this week, according to a public notice from the Parkland fuel refinery.
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.