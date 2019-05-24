

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto rock band will play to the largest crowd of their six-year career this summer as an opening act for the Rolling Stones.

For the four-person, all-female rock band, The Beaches, opening for the Rolling Stones still feels like a dream.

“I don’t know if words can describe it. It’s very surreal,” guitarist and keyboardist Leandra Earl told CTV News Toronto.

“(The Rolling Stones) are some of our heroes, some of our parents’ musical heroes, so to be on the same bill is like an absolute dream come true for us — couldn’t be more grateful,” said guitarist Kylie Miller.

The Beaches, named after the neighbourhood in Toronto where they grew up, will take the stage with the Stones on their only tour stop in Canada.

Lead vocalist Jordan Miller said that the band had been touring with Kingston’s The Glorious Sons, who are also opening for the Rolling Stones, prior to being offered the opportunity.

“I guess we impressed them on that tour and got the gig,” she said. “It’s dream-like.”

The band is currently on tour across North America, with stops expected in Boston, Philadelphia, and Muskoka Lakes.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto ahead of their Peterborough concert earlier this week, their fans said the rock group has lots of energy, zeal and are great live performers.

“We drove from Burlington to Peterborough with no tickets just in hopes that they had some at the door,” said Alvin Mohan. “Got a speeding ticket getting here, but we didn’t care.”

“It’s great to see just some young people who are very talented make rock and roll today, to pass the torch on to the future. I think that’s awesome,” said Stephen Archer, of Syracuse, New York.

The Beaches won breakthrough group of the year at the Juno Awards in 2018 and they received a SOCAN songwriting prize nomination for their song “Money.”

The Rolling Stones, along with The Glorious Sons and The Beaches, will perform in Oro-Medonte on June 29.