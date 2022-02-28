The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.

The text messages appear to ask residents to click on a link in order to get their $120 back. The words “ServiceOntario” are seen at the top of the text, making it appear as though the message was approved by a legitimate government source.

“Individuals should not open or click on any links as this message is not authorized by ServiceOntario and is a scam,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Government and Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

“ServiceOntario will not contact you directly to provide a link to a refund. Ontarians will receive refunds for licence plate stickers directly by cheque through the mail in late March and through April.”

The government said they are working with Ontario Provincial Police, as well as other law enforcement partners, “to resolve the matter.”

Multiple Ontario police services have issued warnings on social media over the past 24 hours, asking residents not to click on links sent via text message or emails.

“With the recent announcement of Ontario eliminating validation stickers on plates, fraudsters are trying to take advantage of many who will be offered refunds,” a Toronto police officer said on social media.

“If you receive a text message from ‘Service Ontario’ with a link to collect your licence plate sticker refund, don’t click the link. It’s a scam,” Durham police warned.

SCAM Alert: If you receive a text message from “Service Ontario” with a link to collect your licence plate sticker refund, don’t click the link. It’s a scam.@ServiceOntario doesn’t send refunds through text.



More info: https://t.co/raNlqFZvCw pic.twitter.com/Fv4pfOjNAO — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 28, 2022

Peel Regional Police went further and said that anyone who wants to check if they qualify for a refund for renewing their licence plates should visit the Service Ontario website.

Premier Doug Ford announced last week that as of March 13, most Ontario drivers will no longer have to pay to get their drivers licence plates renewed.

He also said the legislation is retroactive to March 2020, and that anyone who renewed their plates in the last two years will be eligible for a refund. Residents must ensure their driver’s licence and address is up to date and that any outstanding traffic tickets are paid by March 7 in order to receive a cheque.

The province said more than 7.5 million people will receive a refund and that drivers will save about $120 a year.

Anyone who receives the text or may have opened the link should report it to their local police or call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-795-8501.