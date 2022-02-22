Ontario drivers will no longer need to pay to renew their licence plates.

The new legislation was announced Tuesday by Premier Doug Ford, who said that “people don't need any more hurdles in the way of getting back on their feet and back to normal” after the pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

When does this start?

The legislation goes into effect on March 13, 2022.

Who does this apply to?

The policy applies to passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. Heavy commercial vehicles and snowmobiles are not included.

What happens if my licence plate expires in the next month?

The province has extended the validation period of licence plates for eligible vehicle owners to March 31, 2022 so that it coincides with the new policy.

Is this policy retroactive?

This policy is retroactive to the beginning of the pandemic. Anyone who paid to renew their licence plate between March 1, 2020 and March 2022 will be refunded.

How do I get my refund?

Drivers will receive a cheque in the mail automatically, as long as their fines and tickets have been paid for. Individuals are being asked to update their address here if it is not up to date.

The cheques should be mailed by the end of April. Drivers have been warned that in order to get a check by the end of April, their address must be up to date as of March 7.

Do I need to renew my licence?

Yes. Vehicle owners will still be required to renew their licence plate every one or two years for insurance purposes. There will be no fee or sticker.

You can renew your licence here.

Does this impact my driver’s licence renewal?

No. Residents will still have to renew their drivers licences and pay the $90 fee.

What does this mean for law enforcement?

The province is investing in Automated Licence Plate Recognition technology, which they say can read thousands of licence plates per minute.

How much money will you save?

This program will save drivers about $120 a year—or about $60 if they live in northern Ontario.

How much is this costing the government?

Sources have told CTV News Toronto the Ontario government will lose at least $1 billion in revenue by cancelling licence plate renewal fees.