

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 12-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service was found deceased inside his home on Tuesday.

Constable Sam Sun, 38, had been assigned to 42 Division.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, police confirmed Sun’s death and said that it is now being investigated by York Regional Police.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

"At this point it is under investigation by York Regional Police. That's because the officer lives in York Region. They will conduct the investigation and make arrangements for a post-mortem investigation and any other details will have to be released by York Region," TPS spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CP24.

Gray described Sun as a "member of our family" and expressed sadness over his death.

In a message posted to Twitter, police also said that their thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.