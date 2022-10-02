Investigation underway after man walks into North York hospital with a gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at North York General Hospital this morning with a gunshot wound.

In a tweet, police said the victim walked in to a hospital near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East. His injuries are life-threatening, they said.

Officers were called to the hospital at 6:40 a.m.

“It is unclear where the shooting actually took place,” a TPS media officer told CP24.

“Investigators are trying to ascertain info to find out where and when the shooting actually occurred.”

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-2228477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.