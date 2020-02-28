TORONTO -- The commute home Friday evening could be a messy one as more winter weather arrives in Toronto throughout the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for the city, warning of “brief and intense snowfall” this afternoon into this evening.

“A well-organized snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the area late this afternoon into this evening. At this point, it seems very likely this band will impact the afternoon/evening commute in the Golden Horseshoe from Oshawa to Hamilton,” the national weather agency said.

“This band may also impact the 401 corridor from Oshawa to Kingston late this afternoon as well.”

Environment Canada said the system could produce “quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour” and “sudden reductions to visibility” due to heavy snow.

“The timing of this snowfall may potentially lengthen afternoon commute times significantly. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination,” the travel advisory read.

Flurries are expected to end at around midnight.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C on Friday, but it will feel closer to -14 C with the wind chill.

More snow is expected on Saturday along with a high of -5 C.