Inmate was released in error from Hamilton jail: police

Hamilton Police are on the hunt for an inmate facing gun and drug-related charges who they say was mistakenly released from custody earlier this week.

The suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Jordan O’Keefe, was arrested by police in early August on numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say that on Monday staff at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre staff discovered that O’Keefe had been released in error three days prior.

Police say that at the time of his release O’Keefe also had 12 outstanding warrants from the Toronto Police Service.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton on Tuesday but failed to show up, police say.

Police have released an image of O’Keefe and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.