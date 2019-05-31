

Corey Baird, CTV Toronto





Some of the world's best tattoo artists have arrived in Toronto for Northern Ink Xposure, the country's largest celebration of body art. But looming changes have some feeling less than celebratory.

A bill being proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would place limitations on what dyes and chemicals are permissible in tattoo inks. The review is part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the entire cosmetics industry, encompassing everything from hair dyes to makeup. That lack of distinction is concerning to tattoo artists.

"They're failing to realize there's a significant difference between the colours used in requirements for tattoo pigments and the colour of lipstick," says Julia Bell, owner of Atomic Cherry Tattoo in Burlington, Ont. "The list of colour additives the FDA accepts are dyes, which won't stay under the dermal layer of the skin, thus won't work as a tattoo."

Two weeks ago the FDA recalled six inks contaminated with bacteria. A further crackdown would limit concentrations of chemicals artists currently use in coloured inks. A study published by European scientists in 2017 raised the spectre of long term health impacts connected to these colour additives, particularly to the lymphatic system.

"We know our products are safe because they're made by artists, not by businessmen," says Alex Gallo, who's been operating a tattoo shop in northern Italy for 25 years.

The European Union is considering similar revisions to the FDA's. Gallo, and many conference attendees are concerned these proposals would create a monopoly, forcing artists to buy from large corporations, driving their prices up, and ultimately passing them onto the customers.

London Slade, a Toronto-based artist, goes a step further, warning of a potential black market. "We'll be tattooing for the people who can afford it. Those who can't will be going to get tattoos out of people's home, and then you'll be seeing an uprise in hepatitis."

Caution is the consensus among artists. They want to be consulted about change, rather than have it imposed.

For its part, Health Canada is playing the long game.

"Health Canada is aware of activity regarding possible changes to the oversight of cosmetics in other jurisdictions, such as the U.S. and EU, and is monitoring the situation. Should Health Canada become aware of new evidence or information requiring action, Health Canada will take appropriate actions to protect the health and safety of Canadians," said Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge in a statement to CTV News.

Tattoos have soared in popularity in recent years. The industry, encompassing piercings and tattoo removals, is estimated to be worth $3 billion annually.