

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Multiple injuries have been reported after a plane en route to San José, Costa Rica hit severe turbulence and had to return to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The incident happened onboard an Air Canada Rouge flight at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Peel Paramedics initially told CP24 three flight attendants suffered minor injuries in the incident and were all transported to hospital to be assessed. About an hour after the landing, Peel Paramedics said only two people had to be taken to hospital.

In a statement, Air Canada confirmed to CP24 that the flight had to make the return after “encountering turbulence.”

“As a precautionary measure airport emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival,” the statement said.

About three hours after the landing, Air Canada said passengers from the flight redeparted for their destination onboard another aircraft.