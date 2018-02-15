Injuries reported after flight to San José returns to Pearson due to severe turbulence
Emergency crews are seen at Toronto's Pearson International Airport after a plane had to return due to severe turbulence.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:58PM EST
Multiple injuries have been reported after a plane en route to San José, Costa Rica hit severe turbulence and had to return to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
The incident happened onboard an Air Canada Rouge flight at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Peel Paramedics initially told CP24 three flight attendants suffered minor injuries in the incident and were all transported to hospital to be assessed. About an hour after the landing, Peel Paramedics said only two people had to be taken to hospital.
In a statement, Air Canada confirmed to CP24 that the flight had to make the return after “encountering turbulence.”
“As a precautionary measure airport emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival,” the statement said.
About three hours after the landing, Air Canada said passengers from the flight redeparted for their destination onboard another aircraft.