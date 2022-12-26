'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Noah Calberry, of Brantford, says he flew back to Toronto on Sunday on an Air Transat flight that he booked himself after Sunwing refused to communicate with passengers who were stranded in Cancun, leaving them unsure if or when their flights would be rescheduled.
“We found out our flight was delayed and the Sunwing officials kept basically lying to us saying ‘the pilot’s tired and we're still waiting for staffing issues on the flight.’ We were probably stuck in that spot for over three or four hours,” Calberry said.
“And eventually the two Sunwing representatives just ended up walking away completely leaving everyone just wondering what to do. There were tons of Mexican police officers just standing there, they weren't doing anything and they were refusing food and water. It just felt like inhumane treatment from a place where you're supposed to feel safe like in the airport.”
Calberry took a video of the scene at the Cancun International Airport, which showed dozens of people crowding the Sunwing information desk attempting to get information about their flights.
In an emailed statement to CP24, Sunwing said they “sincerely regret the impact to our customers’ travel plans over the busy holiday period.”
“As a result of severe winter weather in recent days across key Canadian gateways, which has limited our ability to move planes and crew to other airports, a number of northbound return flights continue to be impacted by delays. Our teams are working hard to reaccommodate customers by subservicing aircraft where possible, in addition to arranging alternate hotels and transfers for those with overnight delays,” the statement reads.
“Our teams locally and in destination continue to proactively manage the situation, and are doing everything possible to return customers home in the coming days. We deeply apologize for delays during the holiday season, and thank our customers for their understanding while we work to overcome operational challenges brought on by severe winter weather across key regions in Canada.”
On the night his initial flight was delayed, Calberry said he, along with his girlfriend and dozens of others including young children and elderly people, slept on the floor of the airport and received little to no communication from the airline about the status of their flights.
Other stranded Canadian passengers reported being shuffled between hotels by Sunwing, but paying for their own transportation to get there. Some said they arrived at one hotel, only to have no rooms available since they weren’t expecting them.
“They've said nothing. They've said nothing at all,” Calberry said.
“They keep delaying the flights for other people. I know people who've been there since [Dec. 21] and still aren't home. There's an option online to go to try and file for compensation but conveniently, it's been closed since Dec. 18 due to site maintenance, so you can't even you can't even file for compensation from the flight.”
Calberry said he will try to get Sunwing to compensate him for his delayed flight, and that he and others are looking into filing a class-action lawsuit against the airline.
Calberry also said he understands that flights can be impacted by inclement weather, but added that he believes the issue had more to do with the airline’s poor planning and communication about his flight cancellation.
“I don't feel like it was weather related at all anymore because flights going to Toronto with other companies; they were able to take off and fly. I think this is just something on the airline whether it's poor planning or not enough flights or staff, but there's no answer for it and it's just ridiculous. So many people spent extra money or time or just even the toll that it takes on mental health, it's awful,” he said.
With files from the Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Never experienced a festive season this difficult': Why food banks are calling on donations, long-term solutions
Food banks across Canada continue to experience significant challenges due to a rise in demand amid high inflation rates— and 2023 is expected to bring similar woes, organizations have told CTV News.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
'This is a joke, right?': Some travellers' baggage lost for days as Pearson struggles with broken luggage belt
Passengers travelling through Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting serious baggage delays as the airport struggles to catch up from a broken luggage belt.
Canadians spent less on travel this holiday season amid inflation, recession worries for 2023
A year-end poll run by Leger has found that a quarter to a third of Canadians reported spending less on holiday expenses this year than in 2021, as higher inflation and a potential recession tops the list of Canadians’ greatest worries for 2023.
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, a British historian, an Italian archeologist, and an American preschool teacher are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
The AP Interview: Ukraine's foreign minister aims for February peace summit
Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday said that his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, around the time of the anniversary of Russia's war.
Netflix's upcoming crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order
Netflix is set to launch an eight-part crime story titled 'Kaleidoscope,' on New Years Day, where each viewer will be able to watch the series in a randomized order.
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says most customers will get power restored by Wednesday after weekend storm
The vast majority of Quebecers who have lost power during a multi-day storm system can expect their lights and heat to go back on by Wednesday, the head of Hydro-Quebec says.
-
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec after storm passes through
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 560,000 households province-wide.
-
10-year-old barista from Montreal brewing up big dreams
There's a new gourmet coffee service in town, and its founder is unlike any other barista you've ever met. Jack Steiner, age 10, is the boy behind Steiner Coffee, a mobile barista business based out of Cote Saint Luc in Montreal.
London
-
Two men facing charges after city parking enforcement worker assaulted
Two men from London are facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a City of London parking enforcement employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, London police said.
-
Highway 402 reopens Christmas Day, other regions still grappling with road closures
The past several days have been a whirlwind for provincial police, first responders and snow removal crews as Friday’s fierce winter storm shut down major highways and the roadways of entire counties in southwest Ontario. As of Monday morning, here is an update on the highways and major roads across the London, Ont. region that are reopened and roads that currently remain closed.
-
Frozen in time: Viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo
A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.
-
Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business
Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudburians return to in-person shopping for Boxing Day
Shoppers in Sudbury woke up bright and early to head to the mall for Boxing Day shopping. It was the first in three years without pandemic restrictions and the New Sudbury Centre was packed with shoppers by mid-afternoon.
-
Canada Nickel acquires another property near Timmins
Canada Nickel is continuing its aggressive acquisitions of nickel properties in the Timmins area. On Dec. 19, the company announced it has purchased the Texmont property, 36 kilometres south of Timmins.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Ottawa
-
Several residents displaced following blaze in the Glebe
Several residents are displaced after a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe. A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
Travellers scramble to find alternate trips after Via Rail cancels routes on Boxing Day
Trains between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal were once again cancelled on Boxing Day because of issues that began on Christmas Eve.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Windsor
-
Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.
-
State of emergency lifted in Chatham-Kent
Two days after it was declared, a state of emergency for the Chatham-Kent region has been lifted following a blast of winter that paralyzed the region over the holiday weekend.
-
Bright Lights Windsor to reopen Monday night
The City of Windsor is looking to make spirits a little extra bright on Monday with the reopening of Bright Lights Windsor.
Barrie
-
Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
-
Weather conditions close Highway 11 from area north of Orillia to Huntsville
The highway is closed in both directions from Kilworthy Road, just north of Orillia, to Novar Road, which is north of Huntsville.
-
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
Atlantic
-
N.B. emergency responders deliver warmth, safety during Christmas power outages
Emergency responders in parts of New Brunswick spent Christmas keeping people warm and safe, as power outages lingered for thousands.
-
Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
-
Let the games begin: World juniors underway in Halifax, Moncton
A popular holiday tradition kicked off at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and Moncton's Avenir Centre Monday as fans piled in to watch the world juniors.
Calgary
-
Calgarians flock to city's big box stores to take advantage of Boxing Day savings
It’s typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year and Monday was no different, with stores reporting lines of people waiting to drop money on flashy deals.
-
1 stroke happens every 5 minutes in Canada, Heart and Stroke study shows
A stroke happens approximately every five minutes in Canada, according to a new study from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the University of Calgary.
-
Fire at southeast Calgary fourplex sends one person to hospital, displaces others
One person is in hospital and others are without a home in the aftermath of a Christmas evening fire at a fourplex in southeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
-
How a Winnipeg man is running 24 hours straight for Siloam Mission
A Winnipeg man is once again raising money and awareness for Siloam Mission while demonstrating his passion for running and toughness against the bitter cold.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Vancouver
-
'High confidence' of coastal flooding Tuesday in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
Forecasters have "high confidence" there will be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Avalanche hazard forces closure of Highway 1 between Hope, Boston Bar
Officials have closed a stretch of Highway 1 through B.C.'s Fraser Canyon until Tuesday due to an avalanche hazard along the busy route.
-
Volunteers in Chinatown faced one of the 'worst holidays' for damage to non-profit, says board member
Between someone smashing a glass panel, and two water pipes bursting , the Chinese Cultural Centre is having one of its worst holiday seasons in recent memory, one board member says.
Edmonton
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Self-published Canadian cookbook star Jean Pare dies at 95 in Edmonton
An Alberta-born international cooking icon and Order of Canada recipient died on Christmas Eve in Edmonton.
-
Local animal rescue seeing record numbers of surrenders
The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) said it's seen a record number of animals come into its care this year, with more expected over the holidays.