

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash in Regent Park that left a 39-year-old mother of three dead.

Friends of the victim told CTV News Toronto that the woman was originally from Bangladesh and lived in the area where she was fatally struck on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the woman was waiting to cross the street at Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East at around 1 p.m. when a vehicle struck her, a fire hydrant and a pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle involved in the collision was travelling in the wrong direction at the time, but that detail has not yet been confirmed by police.

The driver of the vehicle initially attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested by officers nearby, investigators said.

The accused was taken into police custody under the suspicion of impaired driving.

On Friday, 40-year-old Joshua Smoke was charged in connection with the investigation. He is now facing five charges, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.