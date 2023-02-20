Images of 4 suspects allegedly involved in Toronto break-and-enter released by police

Toronto police are looking to identify four men allegedly involved in a January break-and-enter at a downtown mechanic shop.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Monday said the incident happened on Jan. 6, just before 1 a.m., at Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street in Toronto’s south Riverdale neighbourhood.

Investigators allege four suspects forced their way into a mechanic shop, stole items from the business, and fled in a dark-coloured Jeep Liberty.

Jeep Liberty, handout by the Toronto Police Service.

The first suspect is described by police as a man with a heavy build, wearing a black-hooded Reebok sweater at the time of the break-and enter.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build and a beard. He was last seen with black hair, wearing a grey-hooded sweater, black pants and white Nike shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing grey pants and a pair of black shoes with white soles.

The fourth suspect is described as a man with a medium build and black hair, last seen wearing a black jacket and black and white Nike shoes.

On Monday, police released images of the suspects to further the effort to identify the men.

Suspects in a January break-and-enter at a Toronto autoshop can be seen above. (Toronto police handout)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.