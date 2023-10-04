'I promise you I will come back': SZA’s Toronto concert postponed last minute due to illness

SZA cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute on Wednesday.

In an Instagram story posted minutes before the doors were supposed to open at Scotiabank Arena, the American singers announced that the show would not go ahead Wednesday evening.

"I'm here at the arena. I just tried to do sound check. I sound terrible. I only want to give you guys 100 per cent, and that's what you deserve, and I won't give you any less than that. I promise you I will come back to Toronto and make it up," said SZA in a video shot on stage.

"I'm so sorry."

In an earlier post, the singer said she got sick after a show in New Jersey and has been taking "a z pack n hella steroids." SZA added that while her body is "semi able" to do the concert, her voice is "shot."

In a post on social media, Scotiabank Arena said the show had been postponed due to illness.

"Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honoured," the post read.

The date for the new show was not revealed.

The SZA performance scheduled for October 4 at Scotiabank Arena is postponed due to illness. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/bEhXKRyqTm — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) October 4, 2023

The concert is part of SZA's "SOS" tour, which is in support of her second studio album of the same name.

Wednesday's Toronto stop was supposed to be her second show in the city. The tour made its first stop in Toronto last February 25.