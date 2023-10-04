Toronto

    • 'I promise you I will come back': SZA’s Toronto concert postponed last minute due to illness

    SZA cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute on Wednesday.

    In an Instagram story posted minutes before the doors were supposed to open at Scotiabank Arena, the American singers announced that the show would not go ahead Wednesday evening.

    "I'm here at the arena. I just tried to do sound check. I sound terrible. I only want to give you guys 100 per cent, and that's what you deserve, and I won't give you any less than that. I promise you I will come back to Toronto and make it up," said SZA in a video shot on stage.

    "I'm so sorry."

    In an earlier post, the singer said she got sick after a show in New Jersey and has been taking "a z pack n hella steroids." SZA added that while her body is "semi able" to do the concert, her voice is "shot."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SZA (@sza)

    In a post on social media, Scotiabank Arena said the show had been postponed due to illness.

    "Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honoured," the post read.

    The date for the new show was not revealed.

    The concert is part of SZA's "SOS" tour, which is in support of her second studio album of the same name.

    Wednesday's Toronto stop was supposed to be her second show in the city. The tour made its first stop in Toronto last February 25.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News