'I'm home': Fan Expo Canada opens with Neve Campbell at 'Scream' panel

Actress Neve Campbell stepped out onto a stage at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to raucous applause along with some of her co-stars from the iconic slasher film Scream as Fan Expo Canada got underway Thursday night.

“I’m home,” the Ontario native said to loud applause when asked what it was like to be back in Toronto.

Campbell appeared with Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy.

They spent a good part of the hour cajoling about their friendship, what it was like working with Wes Craven and their thoughts on acting.

Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy appear onstage at Fan Expo Canada in downtown Toronto Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)But there was little discussion about the substance of their films thanks to an ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. As part of the strike, actors are prohibited from promoting their work, especially upcoming work.

“So here's a very complicated thing; We are striking right now and in Hollywood, like I can't cross that line because that's actually about a film that’s coming out. So I can't speak to that,” Lillard told a fan who asked about the yet-to-be-released Five Nights at Freddy's when he and Ulrich waded into the crowd to take a few questions.

Matthew Lillard interacts with fans during a 'Scream' panel at Fan Expo Canada in downtown Toronto Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

His answer garnered loud applause from the crowd.

Campbell did respond to one question asking her to reflect on her breakout role as an angsty teen on Party of Five, praising the writing.

“The writing was so good on that show. And I think the reason it was so good is because the writers wrote from their experiences as well and from the experiences that we all I think, have in life,” Campbell said. “Even if you're the coolest kid in school, you still had a day where you felt like sh*t, felt nervous, you didn't think anybody liked you and you felt inadequate, and never thought you were gonna accomplish…. No matter what we think people feel about themselves or think of their experiences, I think we all have these challenges, especially in our youth. I know I was not the cool kid.”

Actress Neve Campbell plays a game of family feud as she shares a laugh with a fan at Fan Expo Canada in downtown Toronto Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

But while the actors would normally have been peppered with a barrage of audience questions about fan favorites such as Scream, The Craft, Wild Things, Riverdale, Scooby-Doo!, Lincoln Lawyer and other films and shows they’ve collectively taken part in, a moderator mostly made sure they stayed on safe ground with pre-selected questions. Time was also filled with a round of horror-themed Family Feud with a few selected audience members.

Actor Jamie Kennedy covers his face with a ghostface phone cover as he appears at a Scream panel at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

Fan Expo Canada had initially said they would be unaffected by the strike, but several big names have dropped off the slate for appearances. GTA-raised Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen said this week that he was cancelling a special Saturday evening appearance because of the strike, though he will still be at the convention to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Other big names such as Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and director Sam Ramey have also dropped off the slate.

Still, there is a long list of celebrities, voice actors, and comic creators, who will be taking part in the mega fan event. They include Gates McFadden of Star Trek: TNG, Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and other cast members of Cobra Kai, as well as Christina Ricci, Zachary Levi and Christie Brinkley.

As usual, fans can also look forward to cosplay, lightsaber battles and a slew of other fan-favourite events.

You can check out a full schedule of events at Fanexpo’s website.