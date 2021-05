TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is standing behind his decision to seek further input on the reopening of schools, even as his chief medical officer of health publicly backs a return to the classroom as early as next week.

Dr. David Williams has been vocal in recent days about his belief that schools can be reopened safely, telling reporters on Thursday that he has already reached out to local medical officers of health to ensure they will have the necessary case and contact management resources in place to support a return to in-person learning.

Ford, however, has so far refused to commit to reopening schools prior to the end of the academic year.

On Thursday he sent a letter to dozens of health experts and stakeholders asking for their input on reopening schools.

In the letter, he raised a number of specific concerns around a return to the classroom in June, including the presence of the B.1.6.1.7 variant that was first detected in India.

Ford also said that his government has been provided with modelling that suggestions daily case counts could rise to between 2,000 and 4,000 by late July if schools are fully reopened.

“I know very clearly where Dr. Williams stands but I want the scientists to weigh in and I want to make sure that the teacher unions weigh in and the other educational workers weigh in,” Ford said during a press conference to update the province’s vaccine rollout on Friday. “I don’t want to rush this. If it takes a couple extra days so be it. This is massive decision.”

Schools have been closed for in-person learning since mid-April but with the province planning to enter the first phase of its reopening plan by June 14 there have been increasing calls to allow students to return to the classroom, if only for a few weeks.

Ontario’s Science Advisory table has also backed a return to the classroom, noting that an expected six to 11 per cent increase in transmission as a result would be “manageable.”

But on Friday, Ford indicated that he still has reservation about reopening schools.

“That could equal to thousands of cases,” he said, referencing the potential 11 per cent increase in transmission. “Folks, do you want to go backwards again? I don’t. I want to look forward. I want to make sure that we are able to get the kids in camps, I want to make sure we have a great September for the kids to go back to school and this (opening schools) could effect our reopening as well.”

It should be noted that while Ford has so far refused to commit to reopening schools a number of top children's hospitals, including SickKids, have repeatedly advocated for a return to the classroom.

On Friday Ford did not tip his hat about what his government’s final decision might be but said that it is important to be “super cautious” and “make sure all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted” before aking it public.

“A couple extra days folks is well worth it to get consensus from everyone,” he said.