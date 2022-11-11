'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
"I thought when I came to Canada that the police would protect and help him if he ran away from my house. I never imagined that they would do what they did," Darwich said in an interview with CP24.com.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The 65-year-old father is referring to an incident that occurred a few blocks from their Mississauga home last Friday that saw Peel police use a Taser on his 19-year-old son, which left him injured and traumatized.
Darwich did not find anything amiss that day until he heard the sound of police sirens and cruisers passing by his home. He went to check on his son, who he thought was in his room. Darwich found it empty. Worried, he searched the house, but he could not find him. When he checked the front door, which was usually locked to prevent Abdullah from straying outside, he found it unlocked.
Darwich knew something was wrong. He stepped out and found a police scene 10 houses from their place. So, he got into his car and checked what was happening.
What he saw when he arrived, Darwich says, was something a father shouldn't see.
His son Abdullah was on the ground, his face bloodied and his hands handcuffed behind his back.
"I felt like I (was going to) have a heart attack," he recounted.
Darwich said when he looked at his son, he was pleading for help.
"I felt that he wants me to hug him at least because he feels comfortable when I hug him," he said.
Darwich tried to get closer to his son, but he said police officers did not allow him.
"I couldn't because they prevented him from touching him. It was very terrible," he said. "I don't think any father can stand with this situation."
Darwich says police told him that his son fell and his injuries were not serious. He would shortly learn that his son Abdullah was Tasered when he saw probes removed from his body by paramedics.
Abdullah was taken to the hospital and was later released to his father.
Abdullah Darwich waits at a hospital after being injured during an interaction with Peel Regional Police. (Supplied)
"It was a terrible situation," Darwich said, adding that the incident left his son shocked and confused.
CP24 reached out to Peel police about the incident. In a statement, they confirmed that they received a call for a suspicious person "in a state of undress, attempting to enter a vehicle and a house."
Police said at the time, responding officers didn't know the identity of the person and their condition.
Officers tried to communicate with the person "who appeared to be in distress," but the individual did not respond, police said.
"The individual was apprehended and taken to a hospital to receive medical attention and support following the use of a conductive energy weapon (or a Taser)," police said.
They added that the incident is being reviewed.
To understand what led to the incident, Darwich says he returned to the scene a day later and spoke to neighbours about what they saw.
The neighbours, he says, told him that his son Abdullah was only wearing shorts and was playing on a pile of leaves when police arrived. CTV News Toronto has obtained a video which appears to show Abdullah playing with leaves.
Abdullah Darwich is seen in this image. (supplied)
Darwich says others corroborated what police said in the statement, saying his son tried to break into a car.
While he thinks his son tried to open a car because he was cold, Darwich says what the police did was still unacceptable.
"They don't know anything about autism," he said. "They just deal with anybody in front of them as a criminal, which is very dangerous."
Darwich says his son is only 170 centimetres tall and believes police could have dealt with him without using a Taser.
He adds that Abdullah is listed in Peel police's Vulnerable Persons' Registry. According to the Peel police website, the registry "allows the caregivers and/or parents of vulnerable people to submit vital information that will be used by emergency services during a crisis situation."
Among the information asked are a photo of the individual and "methods of approach if found." That's why Darwich is baffled about why police did not use the registry during the incident. He says he asked the officers who visited the family a few days later why they did not check the registry.
Police told him they could not tell him why.
In another statement, Peel police confirmed Abdullah is in the registry.
“The registry is only effective if that known information is provided to us. For example: If we responded to the individuals address, or the caller provided the individuals name, or simply mentioned that it could be them, then the responding officers would be alerted to the specific vulnerabilities and how to address them. This was not the case in this incident,” police said.
They also confirmed that its Divisional Mobilization Unit (DMU) attended the family's home "to offer support." They said the DMU connects people with immediate resources "to improve their quality of life and reduce unnecessary police interactions."
"Our DMU team has since met with the family and is collaborating with our community partners to ensure they are properly connected," police said.
A week after the incident, the family is still shaken. Darwich says he has noticed some changes in his son.
Before, Abdullah was friendly around people, but now he is distant and afraid, Darwich says.
"He is very different," he said. "I hope he will not stay like that."
As for his next move, Darwich says he is exploring filing a complaint to hold those responsible for the physical and emotional injuries his son sustained.
"I have to raise my voice. I will not leave it like that," Darwich said.
"This boy is the most important thing to me," he added. "He needs me and he needs me to protect him."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Lenarduzzi came close in '86: Who will end Canada's World Cup scoring drought in Qatar?
Thirty-six years later, Bob Lenarduzzi still laments the scoring chance he missed at the 1986 World Cup. Looking ahead to Qatar 2022, who will find Canada's first goal on the world's biggest stage?
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured in shooting near Laval college
Three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
London
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
-
Dash cam video shows rear-end crash in Byron
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
Section of Clarke Road to temporarily close starting next Monday
Drivers who use Clarke Road might need to find an alternative route beginning next Monday, as a section of the street is set to close for the entire workweek to allow for CN Rail repairs.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Teen guilty of manslaughter in the death of police officer from Hagersville
A teen, accused of killing Sgt. Andrew Harnett during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Harnett, who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was working as a police officer in Calgary at the time of his death.
Northern Ontario
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket, Ont., Friday morning.
-
Snow, freezing rain warnings in effect for much of northeast
The run of warm weather this fall is coming to an end, with snow and freezing rain moving into northeastern Ontario this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Windsor
-
'I feel their pain and I want to show the world': Afghan woman in Windsor uses art to portray life back home
When Kobra Safi came to Canada six weeks ago, she was alone, depressed and suffering from the trauma she left behind in Afghanistan.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Today is about honouring the service of our veterans': Windsor marks Remembrance Day
Veterans, local leaders and members of the community have gathered downtown to take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph.
-
Motorcyclist dies following collision on Tecumseh Road
A 33-year-old man has passed away after a collision on Tecumseh Road East Thursday involving a motorcycle and caravan.
Barrie
-
Orillia veteran’s forged poppy passion gets Royal Canadian Legion approval
An Orillia man has turned his passion project for forging steel poppies into a method of helping those they’re meant to honour.
-
More children in hospital as shortage of cold and flu medicine continues
As flu season takes off, more children are filling Barrie's emergency department and hospital beds.
-
Hundreds turn out for Remembrance Day ceremony at CFB Borden
Military personnel and families pay respect at CFB Borden to veterans and fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
Something borrowed, something blue: MacKenzie Porter wears same dress as Kelsea Ballerini to CMA Awards
Canadian country music star MacKenzie Porter made the news Wednesday at the Country Music Awards, but it wasn't about a song.
-
Calgarians pay their respects to Canada's fallen and veterans who serve
Military members, along with their families and members of the public, gathered at several locations in Calgary on Friday to honour the sacrifices of thousands of Canadians in global conflicts.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected to the hall in June in their first years of eligibility, while Alfredsson has waited since 2017.
Edmonton
-
Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts 102nd Remembrance Day service
Alberta's oldest cenotaph hosted its 102nd Remembrance Day service on Friday.
-
-
'Down to the bone': Oilers' Kane still smiling after scary skate cut injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane smiled and said he's as "good as I can be" after a skate blade sliced open his wrist in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.