Husband charged after wife found dead inside Burlington home
Emergency crews attend the scene of a shooting at 2 Side Road on Aug. 21, 2019. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:34PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:47PM EDT
A 57-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead inside their Burlington home.
Emergency crews were called to a residence on 2 Side Road, between Cedar Springs Road and Guelph Line, around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with “traumatic injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Laura Grant, of Burlington.
A man, who police now say is the victim’s husband, was promptly taken into custody by investigators at the scene.
Burlington-resident Kenneth Soederhuysen has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.