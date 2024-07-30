Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping

York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Police announced Monday that they've charged a suspect in connection with the disappearance of 57-year-old Ying Zhang.

"We're still looking for Ying Zhang," Const. James Dickson told CP24 Tuesday. "She's not been located. Our homicide unit is still looking, we have officers that are still conducting video canvases."

Zhang was last seen at around 10:40 a.m. on July 25 in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road.

Ying Zhang is pictured in this undated image.

She worked at a wellness centre at a commercial plaza in that area, CTV News Toronto has learned. Her family reported her missing that evening when she didn't return home from work.

A white Ford van with licence plate BZ43851 and a large green garbage bin on wheels were seen in the area at the time of Zhang‘s disappearance.

Police said there is information that the van travelled to Kirkfield, a village in the city of Kawartha Lakes about 90 minutes northeast of Markham, the same day that Zhang disappeared.

Zhang is described by police as five-foot-seven with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair.

"We're appealing for any other witnesses that may have seen this vehicle or this bin to just come forward," Dickson said.

Police said Monday that 26-year-old Changlin Yang of East Gwillimbury, Ont. has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance.

Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with the July 25 disappearance of Ying Zhang. (York Regional Police)

"There's no indication of anyone outstanding, but investigators will be continuing to look," Dickson said when asked whether police believe others were involved in the kidnapping.

The YRP homicide unit is investigating the case, but OPP are providing assistance.

"Whenever we work with partnering agencies, this is to assist in terms of bringing local knowledge of areas, to get additional resources to assist with either air support or search and rescue efforts," Dickson said. "Yesterday afternoon, we had begun to start to head to the area to do assessments of what would be continued on for the investigation."

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from Phil Tsekouras and Courtney Heels