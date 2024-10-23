Human remains found in Niagara Region are those of man who went missing two years ago: police

Human remains found earlier this month in a Niagara Region township have been identified as belonging to a man who went missing more than two years ago.

On Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police said the remains were those of Kyle Brocklebank, who was reported missing in the Township of West Lincoln in April 2022.

Police received a call on Oct. 9 in the area of Young Street and South Grimsby Road 6 after a human jawbone was discovered. Officers responded and later found further remains and clothing.

“Criminality is not suspected in the death, and there is no ongoing risk to public safety,” Niagara police said in a news release. “Further details will not be released out of respect for his family and his privacy.”

Police said Brocklebank was last seen alive on March 24, 16 days before his disappearance was reported to officers, in the area of Station Street and Spring Creek Road – less than three kilometres away from where his remains were found.

Police did not release the cause of death.