How the Toronto library is recovering from a cyberattack, one book at a time
Hundreds of thousands of books have been freed from a months-long purgatory as scores of staffers race to get them out of storage and back on shelves following a cyberattack that felled the Toronto Public Library's computer systems in October.
Workers at a Scarborough distribution hub have cleared more than 10 tractor-trailers full of boxes stacked five high, while staff who remained at the branches made their way through their own stockpiles.
"We're working through the backlog, but yet at the same time we have new things coming in because there's all the new material that has not been processed in three months' time," said Kennis Deng, operations supervisor at the North York Central Library.
"It's just lots and lots of things. Lots of puzzles that we try to put together and work through with staff while we change workflows."
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It's the culmination of months of planning that began on Oct. 28, when library staff learned hackers had broken into the network of Canada's largest public library system.
Staff immediately shut down the library's "technical environment" — including its database of books, its public computers and some of its digital materials — in an effort to contain the data breach while they secured their systems.
The library is slowly returning online. Some of the website went back up in January, and public computing resumed on Feb. 5.
Police are investigating, as are third-party experts. So far, they've found that while the server storing the bulk of customer information wasn't breached, it's possible that some pieces of that information were stored on the server that was compromised.
Forensic investigators also found that the hackers had stolen the personal information of current and former staff members, dating back to 1998: their names, social insurance numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, and copies of government-issued ID they gave to the library.
That fact is always in the back of Deng's mind.
"I'm not going to sugar coat it. It's very stressful because on the one hand, we know for a fact that as staff, our personal information got stolen," she said. "On the other hand, I try to stay strong because of my position as a supervisor. I need to remain calm."
Barren bookshelves at a Toronto Public Library branch. (Hannah Alberga/CTV News Toronto)
Deng, like her colleagues, is working on overdrive. She's supervising, yes, but she's also pitching in with the backlog.
While the library allowed customers to return books while its systems were down, staff were not able to check those books in since the catalogue was off-line. Instead, bar codes were written down by hand and freshly returned books went into cardboard boxes.
When check-ins resumed on Feb. 12, there were 2,000 of those boxes in a storage room on the sixth floor of the North York branch.
Because North York Central is one of the largest branches in the city, spanning six floors, it has some electronic aid: a large sorting machine that scans RFID tags hidden in each book to determine where it belongs. The sorter then moves it along a conveyor belt and drops it into a bin that corresponds with the section of the library it belongs in.
Then, a staff member puts the contents of the bin onto a cart. The cart is taken to its proper shelf, where the books are put away.
Kim Huntley, area manager for the branch, said staff are checking in five times the normal volume of materials.
Two weeks in, with so many books checked in at once, the shelves are starting to get crowded. Staff have to shift some of the books, and in some cases take the less popular items off the shelves until borrowing picks up.
All the while, patrons are still coming into the library. At North York Central, 5,000 to 6,000 people come through each day, Huntley said.
"We haven't seen a drop in our customer visits," she said. "There's a huge thirst for space in Toronto. People come here to use our spaces for study, for enjoyment, for relaxation, to connect with other people."
But that's meant that staff are divided between an increased workload behind the scenes, and a regular public-facing workload.
That's made manifest in the sorting room, where newly returned books — pushed through a slot at the library entrance — get inserted into the left side of the sorter, and staff work through the stockpile on the right side.
The left is a trickle; the right is a steady stream.
While North York Central was able to store some of the returned books in the building, those that belong to the branch but were returned to other locations were sent to the Scarborough distribution hub, where they joined 15 truckloads of their kin. Each trailer contained 800 boxes, with 30 items per box.
As soon as the books arrived in Scarborough, staff started boxing them up and putting them in the trucks, said Roman Svab, manager of distribution services.
At first they put them in the grey plastic boxes they typically use, but that didn't last long.
"We ran out of grey boxes after two trailers," Svab said.
They switched to cardboard for the remaining 13, adding another step to the process once check-ins resumed.
It goes like this: a worker unloads a palette of boxes from one of the trucks using a forklift. The cardboard boxes are taken to the check-in area, where a staff member scans each book and places it in a grey box, separating books on hold from books being returned. Then the boxes make their way to the sorter -- a much larger version of the machine at North York Central, which can process up to 60,000 books per day.
Newly acquired books also lived at the Scarborough site for a few months, before they could be added to the library system. Now, carts of them fill the office space, waiting to be processed.
Once the books are sorted into boxes, they're loaded back onto trucks and delivered to their branch.
Since check-ins started up again, the facility has been operating from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
It's fast work, physical work, but smooth and well-organized, Svab said.
"We're tired," he said, "but not stressed."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New Defence readiness: Why Canada is unprepared for an increasingly hostile world
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 250K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than a quarter of a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power and Montreal's light-rail line was out of service Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm brought strong winds and rain across the province.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal's REM suffers outage, 250K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power during winter storm
More than a quarter of a million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power and Montreal's light-rail line was out of service Wednesday evening as a powerful winter storm brought strong winds and rain across the province.
-
Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in Ville-Marie
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Ville-Marie borough Wednesday evening.
-
Dune: Part Two director visits Montreal for film's Canadian premiere
Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve was in Montreal for the premiere of his new film.
London
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21
One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
'Bitterly cold' day on the way ahead of weekend warm-up
Midwestern Ontario can expect cold, snowy conditions to stick around Thursday.
-
Why do we need leap years? Western professors have the answer
Every four years, the world experiences the event, an extra day known as a leap year. But according to two Western professors, there was a point in time when 90 leap days were necessary.
Kitchener
-
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
-
Tenants fight back against renovictions at Kitchener apartment
A rally for tenants of 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener escalated when the building’s management called police on Wednesday.
-
Fire at Toyota Manufacturing building in Cambridge
Firefighters from four stations battled an early morning fire at Toyota Manufacturing in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Complaints about transit services dominate calls to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2023
The number of complaints to the City of Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline was up in 2023 compared to the year prior, with a bulk of complaints made against transit services.
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.
Windsor
-
'Leave our town alone': Dresden residents fight waste company development
York1 Waste Solutions wants to transform an old landfill in Dresden into a recycling facility for construction materials. Residents are strongly opposed to the idea they learned about in January.
-
Why do we need leap years? Western professors have the answer
Every four years, the world experiences the event, an extra day known as a leap year. But according to two Western professors, there was a point in time when 90 leap days were necessary.
-
Windsor police charge teen for alleged robbery after officers find Molotov cocktail in his backpack
Windsor polices say a 15-year-old male pointed an 'imitation firearm' at a taxi cab driver when it was time to pay the fare.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Barrie councillors looking to include rail transit options with proposed Fairgrounds development
Barrie city councillors took a few significant steps forward on Wednesday towards revitalizing an iconic property that has remained dormant for the better part of two decades.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Up to 40 cm of rapidly accumulating snow to blanket the region: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings forecast to continue into Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Irving Shipyard workers suspended after refusing work in Halifax
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
-
Nova Scotia budget expected to focus on health care, cost of living
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government will today table its third budget since being elected in August 2021.
Calgary
-
'I found my mom crying': Family of dog killed by Pit Bulls in Auburn Bay heartbroken
The family of a small dog killed by two Pit Bull Terriers in Auburn Bay on Sunday are heartbroken but thankful their grandmother, who recently moved to Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine, wasn't hurt during the vicious attack.
-
Flames trading defenceman Chris Tanev to Dallas Stars
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars, according to a report from TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun.
-
Woman attacked by dog in Radisson Heights; incident third of its kind in three days
Another dog attack in southeast Calgary on Wednesday makes for three in about 72 hours, all of which are believed to have involved Pit Bulls.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
'They are suffering': Nurses' union wanting more safety measures in hospitals
Violent incidents are on the rise according to the Manitoba Nurses Union, and its president is saying enough is enough.
-
Fired scientists played down links to China, failed to protect information: documents
Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information and played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies, newly released records show.
Vancouver
-
'Times are changing': B.C. minister addresses online criticism over bringing baby to legislature
When Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, posted a photo of her three-month-old daughter Azalea in a makeshift nursery in her legislature office, most people were supportive of her decision to bring her baby to work.
-
Heavy snowfall snarls traffic on highway to Whistler
A sudden blast of wintry weather caused such havoc on the roads around Whistler on Wednesday that GPS devices suggested that it would be faster for drivers to take a seven-hour detour past Abbotsford and Lillooet to reach the ski resort.
-
'Unconscionable': Fake posters promise family doctors in B.C. community
Posters have been plastered across the Vancouver Island community of Esquimalt since last weekend, falsely promising residents they can sign up for a family doctor by emailing the municipal hall.
Edmonton
-
'Porn should not be more accessible than sexual health education': Educators raise concerns over Alberta's proposed policies
Former and current educators say Alberta’s already flawed education – around human sexuality, sexual orientation and gender – will only get worse under Danielle Smith’s proposed parental rights policies.
-
19-year-old charged with Monday murder, EPS still seeking suspects
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of 38-year-old Ryan Lariviere on Monday.
-
'Epic journey' of Alberta's Black pioneers celebrated with silver commemorative coin
An Alberta historian is hoping a new coin encourages Canadians to learn more about Western Canada's Black history.