How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport

Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.

The WestJet pilots’ union, WestJet ALPA Pilots, issued a tweet on Monday evening warning of strike action, saying services may be withdrawn at 3:00 a.m. MT on May 19 if an agreement is not reached.

The airline has issued a lockout notice in response to possible strike action. WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement that this action was “not one that was made lightly,” and that the airline is doing what they can to avoid service interruption.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the safety and complete control of our network at all times, to minimize the risk of stranding our guests, our crews and our aircraft,” continued the statement. “Our commitment and priority remains at the bargaining table, where we will continue to work around the clock to come to a reasonable agreement as soon as possible, in an effort to prevent labour action.”

A statement from Toronto Pearson/the Greater Toronto Airports Authority advised passengers to keep an eye on their flight’s status, adding that passengers should not come to the airport if their flight is cancelled.

Updates about scheduled WestJet flights will be provided by the airline directly at their company website.

If the strike proceeds and interrupts your travel plans, here’s how you can expect to be compensated, according to Gabor Lukacs, founder and coordinator of Air Passenger Rights.

If you continue to travel

In an online resource guide for WestJet passengers, Lukacs said WestJet must rebook affected travellers on the next available flight, regardless of airline. This rebooking must be free of charge to the passenger and if the change requires travelling to another airport, WestJet must foot the bill for your trip there.

“This is going to have a profound impact on air traffic,” Lukacs told CP24. “I expect this to be significant.”

If you’d prefer a refund

If you’d rather cancel your trip, WestJet must refund you within 30 days for any unused flights affected by the strike. If you require transportation from the airport back to your point of origin due to a cancelled flight due to the strike, WestJet must cover that travel as well.

Some out-of-pocket expenses, including meals, hotels and lost wages may be covered as well. Lukacs strongly recommends travellers record their interactions with WestJet in order to preserve evidence of any promises made.

“This is something WestJet is going to have to deal with,” said Lukacs. “They’ll have to fight people and other airlines under the law…there’s significant potential for further class action.”

If you cancel your flight proactively

Lukacs says passengers must wait for their flight to be cancelled by the airline in order to be eligible for compensation. “It would be like any other voluntary cancellation,” he said, adding that WestJet must cancel flights before passengers can seek recourse.

Air Passenger Rights also provides a more fulsome guide for travellers who may be covered by international travel charters, such as the EU’s passenger protection guidelines.