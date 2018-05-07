'Hot Docs boasts 'record-breaking' attendance
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 3:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival is boasting highest-ever attendance numbers for its latest instalment.
Organizers say the 25th edition that wrapped on Sunday in Toronto had "record-breaking audiences" of an estimated 223,000.
Last year's audience figure was 215,000.
Michael Del Monte's "Transformer" won this year's $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for Best Canadian Documentary.
The story -- which follows a powerlifter and former U.S. marine as he transitions into a woman -- also won the Hot Docs Audience Award.
Hot Docs awarded over $272,000 in cash and prizes to films and filmmakers at this year's festival.