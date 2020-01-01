TORONTO -- Hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area welcomed the first babies of 2020 early Wednesday morning.

Just seconds after the stroke of mmidnight, a baby boy was born at Humber River Hospital in Toronto.

In a post to social media, the hospital said that the "baby and mom are feeling great thanks to Dr. Lynn Sterling and the #HRH staff."

Just seconds after the stroke of #Midnight Baby Mohammed was born being the first baby to be delivered in @Toronto. As you see the baby and mom are feeling great thanks to Dr. Lynn Sterling and the #HRH staff. @City_tv @CTVNews @globalnews @TorontoStar @CP24 #NewYearsBaby — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) January 1, 2020

Trillium Health Partners, a hospital system that serves certain areas of the GTA, said that their first baby of the year was delivered just 50 seconds after midnight on New Year’s Day at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

The little boy weighed in at about eight pounds.

“We are happy to report that baby and mom are healthy and well,” the health agency said in a statement.

Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto welcomed its first bundle of joy at 12:13 a.m. and Lakeridge Health in Oshawa announced their first baby was born at 12:34 a.m.

At North York General Hospital, Kert Lin was born at 5:51 a.m.

"Congrats to the family and happy birthday to all our New Years babies," the hospital said.