A young Brampton woman alleges she’s owed for more than $18,000 dollars in wages from her former employer, Chat Hut, a restaurant with two locations in Peel Region.

Satinder Grewal, 22, has filed an Employment Standards Claim to the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

“I felt so bad because I worked like 12 hours day,” Grewal told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

Grewal said she came to Canada from India as a student in 2018, and completed a web design course. She then worked at a big box store but lost the job during the pandemic.

Wanting to stay, she said Chat Hut offered to hire her and provide a letter to help secure her permanent residency. This is why, she said, she took the position initially paying $60 a day, far below the $14 minimum wage at the time.

The claim said Grewal worked as a server, cook, cleaner and cashier for seven months between June and December 2020.

It said after about six weeks, her pay was increased to $100 a day for 12 hours of work, and received $8 an hour after that if she worked longer the same day. Grewal eventually quit.

“It’s so horrifying because when I asked them, 'can you please give me the letter or increase my minimum, pay to the minimum wage?' When they said 'no,' I had no option."

CTV News Toronto visited the restaurant. A worker called the owner and passed the phone to the owner. He declined to comment.

In Grewal’s claim, a letter was included from a lawyer saying he was retained by Chat Hut, and stated Grewal’s employment was in accordance with the Employment Standards Act.

The Ministry of Labour told CTV News Toronto in an email, it’s investigating Grewal’s former employer and the case is now in line to be assigned to an officer who will take enforcement action if necessary.

‘HEARD FROM HUNDREDS OF YOUNG PEOPLE,' SUPPORT NETWORK SAYS

Naujawan Support Network helps international students and workers and assisted Grewal with her claim.

“It’s outrageous what’s happened to her but sadly it’s not surprising,” said Parmbir Gill, a member with the network.

Within six months of organizing, Gill said the network has heard from hundreds of young people, like Grewal, many desperate and living in poverty.

“The legal system is inaccessible to many workers, it’s a complicated slow process, even when workers file claims and get employers to pay, employers evade them by shifting assets, declaring bankruptcies or just ignoring the orders,” he said.

HELP AVAILABLE FOR VULNERABLE WORKERS

The Ontario government told CTV News Toronto help is available, by calling the labour ministry’s employment standards information centre at 1-800-531-5551.

“I want every worker to know out there they can call our ministry. We have a dedicated team of inspectors,” said Minister Monte Mcnaughton.

“We’ve doubled the phone line capacity, translators that can handle calls, and every worker can remain anonymous.”

Grewal has since gotten a new job and is being paid minimum wage. It’s been one year since she left Chat Hut.

“We guys are working for them. That’s why their business is running,” said Grewal.

Grewal doesn’t want any other students to face what she said she did, and hopes her claim is able to put some money back in her pocket.

LICENCING REGIME TARGETS TEMP AGENCIES AND RECRUITERS TO RECOUP WAGES

On November 30, new legislation passed requiring temporary help agencies (THAs) and recruiters to have a licence to operate in Ontario.

The change enable officers to levy penalties against an unlicensed THA, recruiter or business and recoup unpaid wages, a spokesperson for Labour Minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News Toronto.

As part of the new legislation, Ontario is also hiring a dedicated team of officers to crack down on THAs and recruiters who are exploiting and trafficking domestic and foreign workers.

McNaughton said there are 130,000 people in Ontario employed full-time by temp agencies and in the past year through investigations, the government has recouped $1.5 million dollars in unpaid wages.

“But there is more to do,” he said.

He said in some cases people are not paid the minimum wage and there are cases where people have had their passports taken.

“Every case is investigated and I want to ensure workers are protected.”