Homicide unit taking over investigation into missing young mother in Hamilton, Ont.

The Hamilton homicide unit has taken over an investigation into a missing Hamilton, Ont. woman who was last seen around New Year’s Eve.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Emily Bailey attended a New Year’s Eve party on Weir Street North and then left an acquaintance’s house the next day.

Family and friends reported her missing on Jan. 10 after being unable to locate her. She was last considered “active” in Hamilton by police at the end of December 2021.

Police say this was “out of character” for Bailey and that she is a mother with two young daughters.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Hamilton police say they have been “working extensively” on Bailey’s disappearance since it was first reported.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have indicated the possibility of foul play. As a result, the investigation has now been turned over to the homicide unit.”

Bailey has been described by investigators as a white woman standing about five-feet-four-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has a slim build with shoulder length black or brown hair. She had dyed blue or green highlights.

Police say she also has visual tattoos, including an elephant on her left forearm and a batman symbol on the outside of her right forearm.

“Hamilton police believe there are individuals who have information related to Emily’s disappearance and are encouraging those people to come forward,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-4863 or to reach out to rime Stoppers anonymously.