

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A medical complaint call has turned into a homicide investigation in the city’s east end.

Toronto police were called to the scene, in Malvern’s Empiringham Drive and Sewells Road area, around 1:40 p.m.

“While we were trying to get there EMS was giving the people on scene instructions on how to perform CPR,” Constable David Hopkinson told CTV News Toronto.

When police arrived, they found a woman without vital signs. She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Police said the victim’s death has now been ruled a homicide.

Neighbours in the area said they were distraught over the news of what happened to the woman.

“She was very nice lady, I always say hi to her and she has two kids I feel sorry for her,” one neighbor told CTV News Toronto.

Officers have arrested one man in connection with the victim’s death, but he has not been charged.

Neighbours said the man was known as an alcoholic.

“I used to hear them fight a lot, the husband, he used to drink, like he's a drinker,” said another resident.

Neighbours also said the deceased had a son in high school and an older daughter.