TORONTO -- Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the death of a woman in a basement apartment in the city’s west end.

Police say that at around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Yorkdale Crescent in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area to check on the wellbeing of someone.

Police say that once the officers arrived on scene, they located the victim with obvious signs of trauma and immediately began life-saving measures.

The victim, however, was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of the home, Balques Mirza, told CP24 on Wednesday morning that a man and his girlfriend, both in their 30s, live in the basement apartment unit where the victim was found.

She said that the male tenant actually knocked on her door while bleeding profusely from his hand on Tuesday night and proceeded to ask for bandages. She said that he then came back a second time and asked her to call a cab to take him to hospital before deciding to try to hail one along a nearby street.

Police then showed up at the property this morning, ultimately finding the victim.

Police have said that the victim had ‘obvious signs of trauma,’ but no further information has been released about the nature of her injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, police tape was visible along the exterior of the house and forensic officers could be seen going in and out of a side door that leads to the basement apartment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.