Home sales and prices up in Toronto last month from year ago
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property on November 4, 2016. Sales of luxury homes in two of Canada's most expensive cities fell this year, as the high-end real estate market continued to feel the impact of foreign buyers taxes. Realty brokerage Re/Max says sales of single-detached homes priced from $1 million to $2 million fell 35 per cent from a year ago in both Toronto and Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 8:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were up 22 per cent compared with a year ago as the cost of buying a house also pushed higher.
The board says there were 7,825 sales through its MLS System last month compared with 6,414 sales reported in September 2018.
On a month-over-month basis, sales in September were virtually the same as August.
The MLS home price index composite benchmark was up by 5.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September.
Meanwhile, the average selling price for all home types combined was $843,115, up 5.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
The number of new listings in September was down 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago at 15,611.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.