Hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto leaves construction worker seriously injured: police

A construction worker sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end.

The man was struck on the highway near Victoria Park Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, paramedics said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that the driver involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

Schmidt said the victim is a construction worker and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening, however paramedics told CP24 that he was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and is expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.

The eastbound collector lanes are closed in the area due to the police investigation.