

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday evening has sent three pedestrians to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened near Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Two male victims have been transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the third male victim has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

The vehicle involved is described by police as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light last seen travelling northbound on McLaughlin Road.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to call Peel Regional Police.