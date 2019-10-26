Hit-and-run in Brampton sends three pedestrians to hospital, one in life-threatening condition
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:03PM EDT
A hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday evening has sent three pedestrians to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident happened near Elgin Drive and McLaughlin Road just after 6:30 p.m.
Two male victims have been transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the third male victim has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.
The vehicle involved is described by police as a white Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light last seen travelling northbound on McLaughlin Road.
Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to call Peel Regional Police.