TORONTO -- A hit-and-run crash in Oshawa on Friday morning has left a female cyclist dead, Durham Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road South, between Laval Drive and Champlain Avenue, just before 5 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators determined that a vehicle had struck a female cyclist then fled the scene.

Officers later confirmed the cyclist had died.

“This is a fail-to-remain investigation and at this time there is no vehicle descriptors,” officers said. “Investigators are at the scene looking at evidence left behind.”

The victim is a woman believed to be in her 30s, police added.

Durham Regional Police’s traffic services branch has been called to the scene to probe the matter.

Roads remain blocked off in the area.