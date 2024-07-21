TORONTO
Toronto

Highway 427 northbound closed at Finch after pedestrian struck and killed

All northbound lanes of Highway 427 are blocked at Finch Avenue due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on July 21. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) All northbound lanes of Highway 427 are blocked at Finch Avenue due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on July 21. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
All northbound lanes of Highway 427 are blocked at Finch Avenue due to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

The collision happened on Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Police are on scene.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto said that one victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Currently, the on-ramp from eastbound Finch to northbound Highway 427 is also closed.

The closure is expected to last several hours, the OPP said.

