

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A high school football coach has been charged with assault after a 16-year-old player was injured during an altercation in Pickering on Saturday.

Police say that officers were called to Liverpool Road around 7 p.m. for reports of a large disturbance.

According to investigators, a football game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins had just ended when an altercation took place. Police said that several players were involved in the incident, which happened as the teams were shaking hands.

Police allege that during the altercation, a 16-year-old boy from Pickering was assaulted by one of the coaches from the Mississauga team.

The teenager was transported to a Toronto hospital with a head injury.

Investigators say that one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Nicholas Pelehaty, 45, of Mississauga has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He has been released on a promise to appear.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured it on video to come forward and contact police.