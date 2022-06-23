Here's what you need to know about Toronto's road closures for Pride festivities this weekend
Several big events will be happening in the city this weekend, including the return of the Toronto Pride Parade to downtown streets following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Pride Toronto's weekend festivities will also feature the Trans Pride March on Friday and the Dyke March on Saturday. In addition to Pride events, the 35th TD Toronto Jazz Festival will also be held in the downtown core.
If you are heading to any of the events this weekend, here’s what you need to know about what roads will be closed.
PRIDE EVENTS
Pride Toronto Streetfair – Church Street will be closed from Dundas Street East to Hayden Street from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday
Trans Pride March – The following streets will be closed on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street
Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street
Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street
Dyke March - The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street
Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street
Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street
- Pride Toronto introduces weapons checks at stage areas following recent 'increase in security risks'
Pride Remembrance Run – Wellesley Street will be closed between Jarvis Street to Queen’s Park Crescent East as well as Queen’s Park from College Street to Bloor Street West on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pride Parade – The following streets will be closed on Sunday:
Rosedale Valley Road from Bayview Avenue to Park Road (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Church Street from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Dundas Street East from Yonge Street to Church Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Victoria Street from Dundas Street East to Shuter Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
For other Pride events this weekend, check Pride Toronto’s website.
OTHER EVENTS
TD Toronto Jazz Festival: Queen’s Park from Wellesley Street West to Bloor Street West will be closed all day Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Fairbank Summerfest: Eglinton Avenue West will be closed from Ronald Avenue to Dufferin Street from 7 a.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday.
I Heart Market Street: Market Street is closed from Front Street East to the Esplanade.
For a complete list of events this weekend, click here.
TTC CLOSURES
There are no planned subway closures this weekend. However, the following bus and streetcar routes will be diverting to accommodate events:
- 94 Wellesley (12:01 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday)
- 19 Bay (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday)
- 506 Carlton (8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday)
- 505 Dundas (12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday)
- 32/332 Eglinton West (2 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday)
- 13 Avenue Road (12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday)
- Buses will not be entering Davisville Station on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a crane lift. Customers are advised to board buses outside the station.
CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
Milliken Boulevard between McNicoll Avenue and 107 Milliken Blvd. continues to be closed until August 5 to facilitate Trans-Northern Pipeline maintenance.
Markham Road at Highway 401 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday to facilitate bridge demolition.
Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.
Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.
Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.
Yonge Street northbound and southbound lanes from the Esplanade to Lake Shore Boulevard continue to be closed to facilitate ongoing bridge construction. Bike lanes in both directions will be maintained.
Gerrard Street from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday to facilitate SickKids building maintenance.
Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection.
Lake Shore Boulevard from Simcoe Street to Bay Street continues to be reduced to one westbound lane for gas main replacement.
Lake Shore Boulevard northbound and southbound access to Simcoe Street is restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound and westbound to Simcoe Street is restricted to right turn only; and Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound is reduced to a single lane from Spadina Avenue to Rees Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. to facilitate an Enbridge gas main replacement. Pedestrians will be redirected to use the east crosswalk.
The Sheppard Avenue East bridge over Highway 404 is reduced to two lanes in each direction for a bridge rehabilitation project by the Ministry of Transportation.
WEATHER
On Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 29 C, according to Environment Canada. Sunny conditions will continue on Saturday. However, those attending the Pride Parade on Sunday may need to bring an umbrella as showers are in the forecast with a high of 29 C.
