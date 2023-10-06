Toronto

    • Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

    It’s turkey time in Toronto!

    Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.

    Tourist attractions and activities

    • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Canada’s Wonderland: Closed
    • Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • CN Tower: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Ontario Science Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Ripley’s Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Beer Store/LCBO/Wine Rack

    All Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.

    Wine Rack will be open on limited hours. Call your local location for specific hours.

    Grocery and pharmacy

    Most grocery stores will be closed for the holiday Monday, but some select locations will be open for limited hours.

    • Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Metro (444 Yonge Street) will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road and 57 Yorkville Avenue) will be open until 6 p.m.

    Rabba Fine Foods will be open across Toronto – check your location for specific hours.

    Shopping centres

    The following malls will operate on limited hours:

    • Eaton Centre, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Hillcrest Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Markville Mall, 11 am. to 6 p.m.
    • Pacific Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Promenade Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Square One Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Toronto Premium Outlets, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Vaughan Mills, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills and Yorkdale Mall will be closed.

    TTC and Metrolinx

    The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule. GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News