Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

It’s turkey time in Toronto!

Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.

Tourist attractions and activities

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Closed

Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beer Store/LCBO/Wine Rack

All Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.

Wine Rack will be open on limited hours. Call your local location for specific hours.

Grocery and pharmacy

Most grocery stores will be closed for the holiday Monday, but some select locations will be open for limited hours.

Loblaws (60 Carlton Street) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro (444 Yonge Street) will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pusateri’s (1539 Avenue Road and 57 Yorkville Avenue) will be open until 6 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods will be open across Toronto – check your location for specific hours.

Shopping centres

The following malls will operate on limited hours:

Eaton Centre, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Markville Mall, 11 am. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills and Yorkdale Mall will be closed.

TTC and Metrolinx

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule. GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.