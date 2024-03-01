TORONTO
Toronto

    • Here's the weekend weather forecast for Toronto

    A man walks past the entrance to Union Station in Toronto, April 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman) A man walks past the entrance to Union Station in Toronto, April 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman)
    After a brief burst of cold weather, mild temperatures have returned to Toronto.

    Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and high of 6 C in Toronto today, more than five degrees warmer than the average daytime high of 0.9 C for March 1.

    “After a bitterly cold blast of mid-week winter chill, we’re looking at brighter and warmer skies for your Friday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

    The weekend is shaping up to be even warmer. The national weather agency says Toronto will see daytime highs of 9 C on both Saturday and Sunday. Overcast skies are expected throughout the weekend with a few showers on Saturday.

    Toronto could break a temperature record on Monday, with a high of 13 C in the forecast. The record for the warmest March 4 is 13.3 C and was set in 1974.

    Single-digit daytime highs are in the forecast for the rest of the week but will remain well above seasonable averages.

