TORONTO -- Honda Canada announced a recall this week of 130-thousand vehicles to repair drive shafts that can break due to corrosion from road salt.

Owners should get a notice in the mail, but no matter what kind of car someone drives, there is an easy way to check to see if a car has a recall that deserves attention.

Car companies are obligated to tell customers if there's a recall involving their vehicle, but as cars are bought and sold sometime the notices can slip through the cracks.

"Car companies are required to notify owners by mail, but sometimes they don't reach the second or third owner," said Keith Barry, auto editor with Consumer Reports.

Safety recalls are important and the work is usually done at a dealership and paid for by the vehicle manufacturer.

How to know if a car was recalled in the first place?

People can check Transport Canada's website which has a motor vehicle safety recalls database.

By entering the make, model and year it will tell someone if there are any open recalls on their vehicle and what they are.

If you find one, you're not alone as tens of millions of cars get recalled every year to correct problems ranging from software glitches to headlight problems to leaks that can cause fires.

"Bottom line is that every recall is important and should be taken seriously," Barry said.

If the safety defect is serious enough, people may be advised not to drive the car, or to park it outside until its fixed.

The good news is that in almost every case, recall repairs are free but it is your responsibility to get them done.

"One thing to keep in mind is that consumers are not entitled to a rental car or a loaner. Sometimes a dealership or an automaker will offer one as a courtesy, but it is not required by law," Barry said.

Cars can legally be sold even if they have an open recall, so if you're buying a used car, its especially important to check the Transport Canada website or run the vehicle identification number through a recall database to see if there are any recalls that need attention.

Even if your car has an open recall, it doesn't mean it will be repaired right away as the pandemic has caused part delays, but you can contact your dealer to see when this issue can be looked after.