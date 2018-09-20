

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man was pronounced dead in hospital after a collision in Burlington early Thursday morning.

Police say that two vehicles collided head-on near Brant and Dundas streets at around 3 a.m.

The victim was initially trapped in his vehicle but was freed by emergency crews after about 30 minutes and rushed to hospital, only to be pronounced dead upon arrival.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

Police say that the Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting a full investigation at the scene.

Dundas Street is closed in both directions at Brant Street as a result.