Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto

An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Toronto police said they received a call for an assault in the area of Bay Street and Richmond Street West on Oct. 25.

According to investigators, a victim was in front of her nearby residence when she saw the suspect “removing materials in support of Israel from phone posts.”

After the victim asked the accused what she was doing, police said the suspect asked the victim if she was Jewish.

The victim started to record the incident as the suspect was disposing the materials, police said.

At that point, police said, the accused was assaulted.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect was arrested on site.

Selina Mew-Siew Chan, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with assault in connection with the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Toronto police’s top brass has said hate crimes in the city have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war.

Chief Myron Demkiw said last week that the daily average of hate-related calls for service increased by 132 per cent since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Toronto police said that Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue will provide remarks later today on demonstrations regarding the Israel-Hamas war expected to take place in Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.