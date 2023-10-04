Toronto

    • Hamilton shooting leaves 1 man dead: police

    One man has died after a shooting in Hamilton on Tuesday night. (David Ritchie/ CP24) One man has died after a shooting in Hamilton on Tuesday night. (David Ritchie/ CP24)

    One man has died after a shooting in Hamilton late Tuesday night, police say.

    According to the Hamilton Police Service, officers were called to the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street South at around 11 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

    When they arrived on scene, police said, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley. He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

    A short time later, police said they learned that another individual appeared at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

    Officers are now investigating if the two incidents are connected. Police said they are continuing to hold the scene, where multiple bullet casings were located.

    Hamilton Police are encouraging anyone with information to please contact Detective Robert Di Ianni at 905-546-3836.

