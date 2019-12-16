TORONTO -- A principal at a Hamilton middle school first apprehended in the summer is now facing additional sexual assault charges after more victims came forward.

An investigation into the conduct of the 54-year-old principal of Ryerson Middle School was prompted on Jan. 8 of this year after an incident that took place during the 2017 and 2018 school year was reported to police.

The incident involved a female student of the school, officers said.

The former principal was employed by the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) in 2003 and began working at Ryerson Middle School in September 2014. The Stoney Creek resident was assigned to home duties on Jan. 9.

He was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after attending a police station in Hamilton on Aug. 6.

About four months later, investigators said the same man now faces five new charges after “additional victims were identified.”

These other incidents, which also took place during the 2017 and 2018 school year, involved female students of the same school, police said.

In August, the HWDSB released a statement regarding the initial charges.

“The safety and well-being of every student is of utmost importance,” spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in the statement.

“HWDSB staff know that is important to all parents, guardians and caregivers to feel confident that children are well cared for and protected while they are at school.”

Damir Ivankovic has been charged with two additional counts of sexual assault, two additional counts of sexual interference and one count of assault on Dec. 12.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 14.

Police said those with further information regarding the investigation are asked to contact officers at 905-540-6253 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).