

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A principal at a Hamilton middle school has been charged with the sexual assault of a female student.

An investigation into the conduct of the principal at Ryerson Middle School was prompted on Jan. 8 after an incident that occurred during the 2017 school year was reported to police.

The incident involved a female student who attended the school, according to investigators.

Police said the 54-year-old principal was employed by the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board in 2003 and began working at Ryerson Middle School in September 2014. The Stoney Creek resident was assigned to home duties on Jan. 9.

After attending a police station in Hamilton on Tuesday, Damir Ivankovic was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Ivankovic’s case is expected to return to court on Sept. 3.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims and are urging anyone with further information to contact investigators at 905-540-6375 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).