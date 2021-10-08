TORONTO -- Hamilton police will provide an update this afternoon on their investigation into a violent armed abduction in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood that left one of the victim’s son’s dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

Police have said that 63-year-old Faqir Ali was abducted at gunpoint and two of his sons, who attempted to intervene, were shot by the assailants.

One of them, 21-year-old Hasnain ‘Nano’ Ali, was later pronounced dead.

Faqir Ali, meanwhile, was found hours later on Beach Boulevard where he had been dumped by his captors.

He was subsequently transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Few details have emerged about the case over the last several weeks, though police did subsequently locate two vehicles that they said were involved in the abduction.

“We need to figure out what the motive is if we can but at this point I don't have that…This family is not known to Hamilton police,” Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters last month.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for Hamilton police headquarters at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will have a LIVE stream.