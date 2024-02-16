TORONTO
Toronto

    Hamilton police charge man who allegedly created a disturbance on a flight because he wanted a cigarette

    John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is shown in this image. (X/@@flyyhm) John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is shown in this image. (X/@@flyyhm)
    A 54-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged alcohol-related disturbance on a flight arriving at John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, prompting passengers and staff to intervene.

    The incident occurred Thursday around 3 p.m., police said.

    In a news release, Hamilton police said the individual endangered flight safety while inebriated.

    “The male continued to make threats to flight staff, creating a disruptive and unsafe environment for staff and passengers,” a Hamilton police news release reads. “The disturbance, stemming from alcohol-related issues and a desire for a cigarette in flight, prompted multiple passengers to intervene and assist the on-flight staff.”

    Police say that all passengers remained safe and no one on the flight required medical treatment.

    The individual is facing charges of common nuisance endanger life, cause disturbance and assault in aircraft in flight.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

